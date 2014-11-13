Ted Cruz saves America in This Right-Wing Coloring Book

Ted Cruz: Action Hero.

Last year, the St. Louis-based publisher Really Big Coloring Books released a Ted Cruz coloring book. In it, the firebrand Republican senator from Texas is depicted as a kid-friendly “passionate fighter for limited government.”

This week, the publisher released a new eight-page supplement to the original children’s book. It’s titled “Ted Saves America” and includes images of the tea-party darling flying like Superman and riding an eagle.

Cruz’s office did not respond to a request for comment regarding the image of the senator brandishing a rifle while riding a gigantic bald eagle.

Really Big Coloring Books has also published titles such as Superheroes of the Bible and Fairies & Princesses. But it gets way more attention for its political coloring materials for small children. For instance, their September 11th coloring book “We Shall Never Forget 9/11: The Kids’ Book of Freedom,” published in 2011, was slammed as anti-Muslim “disaster porn”. Back in August, the company reissued two terrorism coloring books with supplemental pages depicting the horrors of ISIS and other Islamist killers:

Again, these things are meant for children.

“This is important for people in the US,” Bell told The Daily Beast in August. “They don’t understand, they don’t have pictorials to show children…It’s a delicate topic, and…it needs to be explained in black-and-white. This is happening overseas, not here. But it could happen here…So that’s why we’re making them.”