On the smash-hit series Ted Lasso, actress Hannah Waddingham plays high-powered businesswoman Rebecca Welton. In real life, the actress has proven herself to be just as tough as her most famous character. Before hosting the 2024 Olivier Awards on Sunday, as Waddingham posed for the cameras on a flight of outdoors steps, she was captured on video defiantly telling a photographer, “Don’t say ‘Show more leg,’” before making a prompt exit.

In the footage, Waddingham, clad in a sparkly purple gown, looks up and pulls a face as an event photographer addresses her.

“Oh my god, you’d never say that to a man, my friend,” she says. “Don’t be a dick, otherwise I’ll move off. Don’t say, ‘Show more leg.’ No.” Shaking her finger in the air, she walked away immediately afterwards, as the watching crowd emitted a cheer.

Waddingham can be seen turning and continuing to chide the photographer as she walks away: “Have some manners!”

Two years back, Waddingham also got some pickup when photographers at another Ted Lasso event called for her to blow a kiss, to which she smilingly responded, “No.”