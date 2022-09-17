Teen Abducted After Boyfriend Tied Up at Knife Point

A search is underway after an Amber alert was issued for a 15-year-old girl in Hawaii Friday night.

Mikella DeBina was last seen near the Anaeho’omalu Bay off the Big Island at 1:30 in the afternoon, according to the Hawaii Police Department.

The department’s press release stated that the teen, who was last seen wearing a black bikini top and floral bottoms, could be in the company of an older man, between 45 to 60 years of age.

Mikella’s aunt, Laureen DeBina, shared a Facebook post late Friday night.

“My niece and her boyfriend were held up at knife point south of Abays Beach,” she said, referencing a resort area near the Anaeho’omalu Bay. “Her boyfriend was tied up and she was taken! Please, please if anyone sees, hears or has any information please contact the police.”

In a Facebook post shared by another aunt, Sadie Seymour, dozens of well-wishes were sent for Mikella’s safe return. The post had received nearly 700 shares as of Saturday.

In an interview with Hawaii News Now, Laureen DeBina said the suspect instructed her niece to “tie up her boyfriend, blind fold him, and then took her.”

DeBina also said police were able to detect a signal from Mikella’s cell phone near the Kona International Airport, nearly 20 miles away at Keāhole. There, police also found the teen’s bag and a dress.

Neither of Mikella’s aunts immediately returned The Daily Beast’s requests for comments Saturday.