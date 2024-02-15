Teen ‘Obsessed’ With Columbine Planned to Shoot Up School, Police Say

An 18-year-old in Ontario, California who was “obsessed” with the Columbine shooting hatched an elaborate plot to carry out a mass shooting at his own high school, police said Wednesday.

Sebastian Villasenor was arrested and charged with attempted murder and terrorist threat after authorities allegedly discovered “over a thousand rounds of ammunition” and 11 weapons during a search of his home, as well as evidence he was carefully planning the crime.

“He researched tactical supplies and was in the process of choosing a specific date to carry out the school shooting,” Ontario Police Chief Mike Lorenz said during a press conference.

“He was so obsessed with our response times that he Google-mapped how far it would be from the Ontario Police Department for our response time to the school.”

Police said they found no manifesto, but that Villasenor had “contemplated” harming six of his peers in particular.

A fellow Ontario student is credited with averting the mass tragedy, as they alerted police to Villasenor’s obsession and the possibility that he had access to weapons.