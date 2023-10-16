‘Jealous’ Tekashi69 Nabbed for Allegedly Beating Up Music Producers
BAD RAP
Authorities tracked down Tekashi 6ix9ine in the Dominican Republic on Sunday night, arresting the Brooklyn-born rapper on a warrant for allegedly beating up a crew of music producers for hanging out with his girlfriend, TMZ reports. Police said they found Tekashi at the Hotel Balcones del Atlántico in Sánchez, then hauled him off to a local jail, where screaming fans cheered his arrival. Tekashi, who reportedly tried to flee the country after the arrest warrant was issued, allegedly beat up the producers in their studio with a group of pals. He was “jealous” the producers had been hanging around his new girlfriend, Yailin, according to TMZ. The arrest comes years after the rapper was released from federal prison for gang robberies and shootings.