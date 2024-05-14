Televised New York Democratic Primary Debate Takes a Wild Turn

A New York Democratic primary debate Monday between incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and Westchester County Executive George Latimer grew heated at various points as the two debated the Israel-Hamas war and other topics.

The debate became so tense at one point that, as the moderator attempted to rein it in, Bowman inferred that Latimer was likening him to an “angry Black man.”

Bowman, a steadfast supporter of Palestine, initially clashed with Latimer over the Israel-Hamas war and its effect on U.S. politics.

After a nine-minute discussion on the subject, according to Politico, Bowman mentioned how his opponent had “taken money from AIPAC, who also supports Republican candidates.” Politico cited federal election filings that show the pro-Israel lobby forked over $600,000 to Latimer’s campaign. Latimer responded that the pro-Israel lobby “supports Hakeem Jeffries, ‘Greg Meng,’ Ritchie Torres, Adriano Espaillat and most of the Congressional Black Caucus.” But the former New York state senator flubbed the name of one of Bowman’s colleagues.

Bowman corrected him sternly: “It is Grace Meng and Greg Meeks.”

At another point, Latimer told Bowman that he should take a different approach when criticizing Republicans in Congress like Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

“He’s an ineffective congressman,” Latimer began, before Bowman interrupted, the tension in the room already clear.

“Why? Because I raise my voice? People understand passion. They know that we need passion in this moment. You want to go to Washington and play nice with Marjorie Taylor Green?” he asked.

“No, you vote with her so why shouldn’t you play nice with her,” Latimer replied.

Last week, Bowman voted against blocking Greene’s ultimately failed attempt to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson from his post.

“Here’s the point, and I’d like to make it, madam moderator, without his interruption,” Latimer continued, pointing at Bowman. “When you work in a legislative body, you need to form coalitions with people. You need to have their respect. You need to talk to them as normal people. You can’t preach and scream at them on the steps of the Capitol. He’s ineffective as a congressman for this very reason that you’re just seeing.”

Bowman responded by accusing Latimer of using a trope against him.

“The angry Black man! The angry Black man!” he exclaimed, throwing his arms wide. “It’s the southern strategy in the North.”