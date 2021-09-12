Telfar the Fashion Label Just Became a TV Channel, Too

Telfar

Telfar took its audience to church during New York Fashion Week. Rather than showcasing a traditional line of merch for Spring/Summer 2022, the self-proclaimed designer of the “Brooklyn Birkin bag” revealed that it’s releasing a live TV streaming service, essentially, to cut the middle man from its creative and marketing endeavors.

In a panelist-like conference led by label creator Telfar Clemens, the Telfar team started the presentation with a sense of spirituality, speaking to attendees as if they were participating in a Black religious experience. Through a series of “hallelujahs” and “ases” to ancestors and call-and-response funk musical selections, the team iterated that their campaign focuses on “drips” instead of “drops.”

The panel, including Babak Radboy, Telfar’s creative director, explained how the new channel would work. Viewers will watch it for any impromptu moment that a new product is released—no more having to rely on stores and salespeople to push their products. Telfar wants to streamline the process and take matters—or distribution—into its own hands; it wants to give power back to the source in an effort to put a stop to monopolizing fashion empires. In that vein, the Telfar brand wants to be self-sustaining while also utilizing its community of followers to provide innovation for future designs and products.

Along with the fashion channel, Telfar released a new line of duffel bags, which will be sold on Telfar TV. Telfar TV will be available on Roku and AppleTV. Brooke Howard

Sandy Liang

Romantic met sporty on Sandy Liang’s runway, held outside at the Abrons Art Center in the Lower East Side. In her signature too-cool, lowkey style, Liang fused outdoor apparel—water shoes, biker shorts, raincoats—with feminine silhouettes. Ruffles were added to the bottom of a slicker, which was paired with a pleated skirt for an updated schoolgirl look. A white peasant blouse had slitted vents in the armpits, making the traditionally cutesy top just a bit edgier. An oversized fleece jacket, Liang’s signature, was bubblegum pink. The result was a cohesive collection that toughed up “girly” basics, and will surely please fans of the lowkey, thrown-together look. Alaina Demopoulos

Maisie Wilen

Maisie Wilen went equestrian for her resort 2022 collection shown at New York’s Standard Hotel at the Boom Boom Room. Wilen, who is famous for party clothes, chose a very party friendly space to actually veer away from the girls night out style dresses she is used to creating. The collection was a lesson in how to make Derby style contemporary and chic. The whimsical was mixed with the practical, reminding us that you can have fashion and function, and sporty doesn’t have to mean an all-athleisure wardrobe of tanks and sweatpants. Kristopher Fraser