Harder, better, faster, stronger: as long as humans have been exercising, they’ve been trying to improve their methods. Technology has only sped up this process. The newest leap forward in workout technology? Tempo. Tempo uses AI to give you the kind of feedback a personal trainer would provide, but in the comfort of your own home.

How Does Tempo Work?

Tempo uses patented 3D Tempo Vision™ to observe your workouts. If you’re lifting, it can help you track reps. It observes your form and suggests adjustments. Maybe you’re not squatting low enough? Maybe you’ve got your weight balanced on the balls of your feet when you should be sitting back on your heels? Tempo provides professional-trainer-level feedback and lets you know when you’ve finally nailed it.

Do you dislike home workouts because you find yourself phoning it in? Tempo might also make suggestions about the amount of weight you’re lifting if it seems like you’re struggling or not pushing yourself hard enough – perfect for people who thrive under the peer pressure of an IRL gym.

Why Choose Tempo?

Where other smart workout systems might be limited to a single exercise type (like smart bikes or treadmills), Tempo creates a full gym experience in your home. Workout solo or take classes with leaderboards – perfect for slightly competitive people motivated by besting personal records and trouncing anonymous strangers.

All Tempo systems are freestanding, so no need to worry about drilling into your walls. The footprint of the Tempo ranges based on the system you buy, but all fit into small spaces when not in use. The free-weight design is flexible, allowing for many types of lifting, and the 3D Tempo Vision™ can also be used for cardio and bodyweight exercises.

Which Tempo System Is Right For You?

If your workouts have been mostly cardio and you’re looking to start adding weights, the Tempo Studio Starter Pack is a perfect fit. It’s full featured and includes 75 pounds of weight plates.

Tempo Studio Starter Pack Buy at Tempo $ 2495

If 75 pounds sounds like a warm-up to you, look to the Plus or Pro packages. The Plus includes a barbell and two 25-pound competition plates while the Pro adds two additional 45-pound competition plates and a kettlebell system.

Tempo Studio Plus Package Buy at Tempo $ 3245

Tempo Studio Pro Package Buy at Tempo $ 3995

Just dipping your toe into weightlifting and not ready for a big commitment? The Tempo Move uses your iPhone as its camera, letting you access many of the same training features in a slimmed-down package. Right now, the Move is $100 off with an extra-long 60-day trial window – that’s two months of commitment-free workouts!

Tempo Move Price reflects discount Buy at Tempo $ 395

Whichever you choose, it's clear: the future of at-home workouts is here and it's Tempo.

