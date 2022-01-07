The Future of Fitness Is Here—Get an AI-Powered Home Gym For Just $400

At-home fitness has never been more popular, and with a growing number of professional-level home gym tools and accessories on the market, it’s also never been more accessible.

Gone are the days of having to commute to and from the fitness studio or having to get ready for work in a dingy gym locker room before rushing into the office. You’ve likely heard of Peloton and Lululemon’s fitness MIRROR, but the latest home fitness device for 2022 is the Tempo Move—a compact home gym equipped with real-time feedback. The best part? Tempo’s currently offering a New Years' deal, so you can take $100 off the already affordable home gym.

Tempo Move Down from $495 This all-in-one home gym literally fits anywhere and hides all of your workout gear. All you need is a TV and a compatible iPhone to get started. Buy at Tempo $ 395

So how does the Tempo Move work? Basically, it’s an iPhone and AI-powered home gym designed with compact storage for 50 pounds of convertible weights. Your iPhone connects to the Move offering real-time feedback and guidance ((i.e. form correction and rep tracking) for a personalized training session.

In order to get access to Tempo's library of expert-led fitness classes, including HIIT, stretching, targeted resistance training, and more, you do need to download the app to your phone and pay a monthly subscription fee of $39.95. Plus, there are new live and on-demand classes to choose from every day.

If you think about it, that’s way, way cheaper than your monthly gym membership, so it’ll pay for itself in a matter of months. Besides, with social distancing measures still firmly in place, who knows when it’ll be safe to return to gyms. Plus, unlike oversized fitness bikes, exercise mirrors, and other home fitness equipment, the Move takes up minimal space and isn't a major eyesore either. Now, if you do have the space for something more substantial, make sure to check out Tempo's full-sized Fitness Studio, which is a whopping $500 off right now.

Tempo Studio Down from $2495 This full-sized fitness Studio is equipped with an upright 3D fitness system that offers all of the AI-powered perks of the Move. Buy at Tempo $ 1995

The future of fitness is officially here, y’all. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your home workout get-up for a while, now’s the perfect time to score this next-level home gym while it’s on sale.

