Ten Years Photographing the Aftermath of War

The depiction of war commonly portrayed in media is often scenes of ongoing battle and both the civilians and soldiers consumed in its chaos. In her new book, War is Only Half the Story, Sara Terry catalogues a decade of photography illustrating another side of war — the after-effects — from the archives of her documentary program, The Aftermath Project.

The retrospective includes images from over 50 photographers from across the globe, finalists and winners of the Aftermath Project’s annual grant competition. The book aims to portray the time, manpower, and emotion it takes to rebuild from the impacts of war and the lingering devastation that remains in its wake.

Here, a selection of photographs from War is Only Half the Story.

Sisters, Kaspi, Georgia, 2005.