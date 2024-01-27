Tennessee DJ Slick Rick Found Decapitated in Home, Brother Says

A well-known Memphis-area DJ was found dead inside his home earlier this week, with his brother revealing that he had apparently been decapitated.

Rick Buchanan, who goes by the stage name “Slick Rick,” was discovered dead inside his home in Berclair, Tennessee, by his brother, John Buchanan, according to local reports. Police confirmed his death and said they are still investigating the circumstances behind it.

The front door had been locked, John said, but the back door was wide open. Rick’s neighbor had called John when he noticed the door ajar.

John told Fox 13 that Rick still had his keys in his hand and that his pants were “pulled down to his feet.”

“I thought his coat was up over his head like it was cold or something,” John continued. “I ran out and then I ran back in. And, then I realized it was something worse.”

Rick had once been shot during a 2014 robbery outside live music venue The Stage Shop, which was owned by their mother, Nita Makris.

Rick’s family has set up a GoFundMe page called “Slick Rick’s ‘LAST CALL,’” asking for funds to support the DJ’s family with their loss.

“If you knew Rick, you know he gave to anyone he could, friends, strangers, and charities like MDA,” the GoFundMe states. “He used his voice and personality to raise unthinkable amounts of money for others.”

The GoFundMe also says that, along with helping out Rick’s funeral fund, the contributions could potentially also lead to a donation to a charity in Rick’s name.

“We appreciate the Stage Shop and Memphis music family for showing up and sending us all the love,” the GoFundMe concludes. “Please post all the photos and memories you want to share, and keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”