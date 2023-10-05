CHEAT SHEET
‘Tennessee Three’ Member Justin Jones Sues Over His Expulsion
Tennessee state Rep. Justin Jones, one of the so-called “Tennessee Three” who was expelled from the chamber earlier this year only to return after being voted back into office, is suing the House Speaker and administrative employees for the state House who he argues have repeatedly prevented him from arguing during debate sessions and violated his First Amendment rights. Jones also argues that his due process rights were violated by his expulsion from the state House over a gun control protest he and two other representatives took part in following a school shooting in Nashville. He is also seeking so have his benefits and seniority in the chamber restored.