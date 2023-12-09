Tennis Great Chris Evert Says Her Ovarian Cancer Is Back

Just 11 months after she announced that she was cancer-free, tennis legend Chris Evert said Friday that the disease has returned.

The 68-year-old ESPN commentator has started a new round of chemotherapy and will not work the Australian Open next month, she said in a statement shared by the sports network.

“Since I was first diagnosed with cancer two years ago, I’ve been very open about my experience, I wanted to give all of you an update. My cancer is back,” she wrote.

“While this is a diagnosis I never wanted to hear, I once again feel fortunate that it was caught early. Based on a PET CT scan, I underwent another robotic surgery this past week. Doctors found cancer cells in the same pelvic region. All cells were removed, and I have begun another round of chemotherapy.”

Evert learned in January 2022 that she had ovarian cancer when malignant cells were found in her fallopian tube after a hysterectomy prompted by her sister’s death from the disease.

She underwent six rounds of chemo and had a preventative double mastectomy and announced in January 2023 that the cancer was gone.

Now, she said, she expects to recover in time to attend the rest of the Grand Slam season.

“I encourage everyone to know your family history and advocate for yourself. Early detection saves lives. Be thankful for your health this holiday season.”