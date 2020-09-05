Tensions Run High as Dueling Rallies Converge on Louisville

While the 146th Kentucky Derby was due to be held without fans on Saturday evening, the streets of Louisville were far from empty as multiple militia groups and dueling protesters faced off across the city.

Hundreds of Trump-supporting militia members marched through the southern city into the path of Black Lives Matter supporters protesting both the March death of local EMT worker Breonna Taylor and the staging of the famous horse race.

The coalition of far-right marchers were led by Dylan Stevens, who brands himself online as the “Angry Viking” and has made YouTube videos sympathetic to the far-right group Patriot Prayer, and denouncing Black Lives Matter. His militia following, referred to online as the Angry Vikings, advertised their demonstration online, sometimes billing it explicitly as a rally to counter the Not Fucking Around Coalition (NFAC), a Black militia.

Some small scuffles broke out between the Angry Vikings and Black Lives Matter protesters in Jefferson Square Park before Louisville cops arrived in riot gear and dispersed the crowds.

Stevens agreed to leave the park after speaking with Breonna Taylor protesters, the Louisville Courier Journal reported. Stevens reportedly said he wasn't against the Black Lives Matter supporters but, rather, NFAC, who staged a demonstration elsewhere in Louisville on Saturday.

Black Lives Matter activists later gathered in South Central Park ahead of a march to Churchill Downs Racetrack.

“People are more important than horses,” local pastor Dr. F. Bruce Williams told the crowd. “ Louisville wants us to stop demonstrating, so we can go back to business as usual. Going back to business as usual was not good for everyone.”

“Today it’s different,” Sadiqa Reynolds, CEO of Louisville Urban League, said. “No peace, no rest, no quiet, until we have justice. No derby.”

Quan Kaiser, who identified himself as a councilman for a diverse militia group named United Pharaoh's Guard militia, said his group came to Louisville on Saturday to protest the police-killing of Breonna Taylor and to educate people about the Second Amendment.

“I want everyone to exercise their Second Amendment, Black, white, brown, Asian, everyone,” he told The Daily Beast. “I’ve been to the gun range with someone who has totally different views.”

The NFAC also assembled in South Central Park on Saturday afternoon. The Black militia’s members have appeared at racial justice protests and counter-demonstrated against racist rallies across the south this year.

During a July 25 rally in Louisville over the death of Taylor, a Black woman fatally shot by Louisville Police in her home this year, the NFAC faced off against the far-right “Three-Percenter” militia.

The July protest, in which NFAC members heavily outnumbered Three-Percenters, ended anxiously, with three people injured when an NFAC member accidentally fired a gun. The NFAC’s founder, John "Grandmaster Jay" Johnson, has differentiated the group from other racial justice movements by stating that the group was not affiliated with the Black Lives Matter movement and that he did not view them as protesters.

"We are a Black militia,” Johnson told Newsweek this year. “We aren't protesters, we aren't demonstrators. We don't come to sing, we don't come to chant. That's not what we do.”

Johnson has also courted controversy with endorsements for Black nationalist or Black exodus movements, and tweeting a fake Hitler quote that maligned Jews.