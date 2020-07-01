Terry Crews and the Toxic ‘Black Supremacy’ Myth

Actor Terry Crews fears an imaginary future where reverse racism—to date, a fiction—reigns supreme.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast member recently tweeted, “If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.” And early last month, he offered a version of the same: “Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together.”

With these tweets, Crews seemed to be pointing to the increasing prevalence of pro-Black stances within Black communities, especially Black-activist circles and saying that they’re too much—dangerous, even. Many popular Black pundits, actors, and commentators moved to call him in and out online, expressing outrage that a prominent Black figure like Crews is using his platform to espouse “all lives matter” talking points. But the expectation that Crews employ a competent anti-racist framework misses that—in a reversal of the actor’s own hackneyed statement—plenty of Black people still need to unlearn anti-blackness, too.