Tesla Workers Warned of ‘Active Attacker’ Near Texas Gigafactory

Tesla employees in Texas received an alert early Friday telling them to “take cover” due to an “active attacker” at the automaker’s gigafactory in Austin, according to a report.

KVUE journalist Pamela Comme posted an image online of the email sent to staff along with video footage appearing to show a panicked scene of people yelling and fleeing away from the factory. She added that workers “started running” as police arrived at the scene and said everyone “needs to leave right now!”

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office later told the news station that its deputies were in the process of clearing the building. They had not heard any gunshots or found any casualties, adding that there was no evidence of a shooter as the search continued.

It’s not yet clear what prompted the emergency alert.

According to KVUE, it appeared that workers had been evacuated from the building and that traffic had built up after Tesla Road was closed shortly after 5 a.m.