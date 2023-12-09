Texas AG Moves to Block Court-Approved Abortion

A Texas judge granted a woman’s request to allow her to end her nonviable pregnancy in spite of the state’s abortion ban, but Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is now taking it upon himself to try and force the woman to give birth.

Paxton’s office has asked the Texas Supreme Court to reverse an earlier decision allowing 31-year-old Kate Cox to terminate a nonviable pregnancy that threatens her health. Cox's lawyers said that in the unlikely event her fetus survives long enough, the baby would likely die a painful death within days of birth.

A judge had sided with Cox on Thursday, issuing a temporary restraining order against the enforcement of the ban in this case. “The idea that Ms. Cox wants desperately to be pregnant, and this law might actually cause her to lose that ability, is shocking, and would be a genuine miscarriage of justice,” the judge said in explaining her decision, referring to warnings from Cox's doctors that the doomed pregnancy could affect her future fertility.

Paxton was apparently not swayed by any of those warnings, however. The Texas attorney general has threatened to prosecute any doctor who grants Cox an abortion and asked the court to move quickly to reverse the decision.

“Each hour it remains in place is an hour that Plaintiffs believe themselves free to perform and procure an elective abortion,” Paxton’s office wrote in a filing. “Nothing can restore the unborn child’s life that will be lost as a result.”

Cox had said she hopes to prevent more of “the pain and suffering that has plagued this pregnancy.”

“It is not a matter of if I will have to say goodbye to my baby, but when,” she said in a statement.

“I do not want to put my body through the risks of continuing this pregnancy. I do not want my baby to arrive in this world only to watch her suffer. I need to end my pregnancy now so that I have the best chance for my health and a future pregnancy.”