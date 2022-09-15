Texas Dumps Two Busloads of Migrants in Front of Kamala Harris’ D.C. Residence

Florida and Texas’ plan to transport migrants to “leftist” cities culminated in a pair of cruel publicity stunts in a 12-hour span this week, after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered two busloads to be dropped off outside the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris.

The buses that arrived in Washington, D.C. on Thursday morning carried about 100 migrants, Fox News reported, most of whom were nationals from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia and Mexico.

Video circulating online from the the scene showed the group of young men, women and children carrying backpacks, pillows and blankets as they chatted outside Harris’ residence with nowhere to go initially.

As word spread of their arrival, however, local immigrant organizations sprung into action. A representative from a charity called Sanctuary DMV came later in the morning and announced that the migrants could temporarily be sheltered at a local church.

The buses were sent without warning, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told DC News Now, leaving the city unprepared. She said she became aware of the buses only after a reporter called her office. Bowser said a “city task force” was being sent to provide aide.

A representative from SAMU First Response, which delivers humanitarian assistance to asylum seekers in D.C., told The Daily Beast at the scene that aid groups were expecting the migrants to be dropped at Union Station, similar to other recent arrivals.

“They were very confused,” said Tatiana Laborde, the organization’s managing director. “One thing is being dropped off at Union Station, you know, where it is a bigger, more open space. Another one is the sidewalk we have by the [Naval] Observatory, fully guarded. It’s much more challenging.”

Laborde said the buses have become more regular recently, with the next known arrival coming via Arizona on Friday. She said the influx is straining her organization.

“Buses are constantly coming,” she said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we’re going to get more buses tomorrow morning here.”

DC News Now spoke with one migrant named Wilder Alberto Pinto Sosa. He said he made the journey to the U.S. with his son through eight countries and that they hoped to eventually make it to New York.

Pinto Sosa said they were bussed from Texas and were happy to be in the U.S., telling DC News Now they’d been treated here “much better than any other country” they’d passed through.

Thursday’s stunt was just the latest from Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who have both shipped potential refugees north and flagged conservative media outlets before alerting their arrival cities that they’re on the way.

On Wednesday night, DeSantis ordered a pair of charter flights—booked using taxpayer money—to carry around 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, a posh Massachusetts island that doesn’t have proper facilities to care for a migrant influx.

The flight’s arrival on Wednesday sent local officials scrambling, while DeSantis confirmed he was the instigator.

“Yes, Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations,” a spokesperson for DeSantis told CBS Boston.