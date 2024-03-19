Search for Texas Mom and Toddler Ends With Tragic Discovery

A mother and child who were the subject of a frantic search after they vanished on the eve of a custody hearing were found dead in a drainage ditch—and Texas police think it was a murder-suicide.

An Amber Alert was issued for Savannah Kriger, 32, and her son Kaiden Kriger, 3, after police went to their San Antonio home to perform a wellness check and found it empty.

Deputies “found some things that led us to believe there was certain cause for concern for the child and for Savannah,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said a press conference on Tuesday.

Cellphone pings led investigators to a park where they found Kriger’s car but no sign of her or her son. After a preliminary search, police decided to resume at daybreak.

A park police officer found the bodies on the back end of the park on Tuesday morning. A gun was recovered at the scene.

“There had been some sort of a custody battle going on, ongoing with the the custody of the baby,” Salazar said. “And there was concern from family members that they were not able to make contact there. There was some concern that her phone was going straight to voicemail.”