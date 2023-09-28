In what may be the first time the word “shitter” has entered the Congressional record, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) put her Republican colleagues on blast during a Thursday hearing of the House Oversight Committee, accusing them of willfully ignoring Donald Trump’s mishandling of classified documents.

At the first hearing on the Biden impeachment inquiry, Crockett accused Republicans of dancing around the subject of the president, pointing out that if she played a drinking game based on the number of times the words “if” or “Hunter” had been said that day, “I would be drunk by now.”

She noted that she’d seen no evidence of President Joe Biden’s alleged misconduct, but “when we start talking about things that look like evidence, [Republicans] want to act like they blind.”

Crockett then lifted up a number of images that allegedly show classified records being stored in a Mar-a-Lago bathroom, saying, “These are our national secrets. Looks like [they’re] in the shitter to me.”

She began rattling off the number of criminal counts with which Trump is charged before challenging the GOP to “find some evidence” or let lawmakers “get back to the people’s work, which means keeping this government open so that people don’t go hungry in the streets.”

She said the only crime Biden is guilty of is “loving his child unconditionally.”

“Honestly, I hope and pray that my parents love me half as much as he loves his child,” she said.