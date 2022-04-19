That Tucker Carlson Testicle Tanning Video Is Goop for Bros

Tucker Carlson’s junk science hit a new grim, grimy new low this week when he discussed “testicle tanning” with a guest into “bromeopathy” in a segment so inane that even Kid Rock wanted nothing to do with it.

Of course, The New Abnormal hosts Molly Jong-Fast and Andy Levy had to break down that video.

“The whole point of this is to raise testosterone levels because, according to Tucker Carlson, testosterone levels are falling, which the science really doesn’t say that,” says Andy. “He’s turned into like a male version of Goop with so-called “alternative medicine or alternative science. And what it does is it weakens the respect that people have for actual science and actual medical information.”

Still worse, says Milly, “It will have reverberations in House races… and Senate races” since in the Republican Party, “everything is downstream of Tucker,” Molly adds.

Also on the show, Democratic strategist James Carville, co-host of the Politics War Room podcast, blames Democrats on the left for dragging down Joe Biden’s approval numbers.

“His support among Democrats is far weaker than it should be. And they're still out there saying he hasn't done enough,” Carville says, adding that while party members clearly have free speech to openly criticize the president, “I think you are making a fool of yourself” when they do so.

Then Ruy Teixeira, a senior fellow at American Progress, explains to Molly why a handful of Hispanic voters joined Team Trump over the Democratic party. One key point point: Working-class Hispanics don’t care about immigration as much as people think they do.

