The 2016 MTV Europe Music Awards: Live Stream Online

Back again for its 23rd year, the 2016 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) will be broadcast live from the Ahoy Rotterdam in the Netherlands and air on MTV at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The 2016 EMAs will be a star-packed party, with performances from ‘Best Hip Hop’ nominee G-Eazy, pop princess Charlie XCX, hip hop artist Tinie Tempah, singer-songwriter Bruno Mars, actor-musician Idris Elba, as well as world-famous bands OneRepublic and DNCE.

MTV also announced that Kings of Leon will headline the EMA World Stage show at the Old Luxor Theater in downtown Rotterdam on “EMA’s eve” in addition to their performance at the main awards show.

The top nominees for the Europe Music Awards this year are Beyoncé and Justin Bieber, each with five nominations. Close behind the Biebs and Queen B, with four noms of her own, is Britain’s own Adele.

Rihanna, Drake, Kanye West, Ariana Grande, and The Weekend, all have multiple nods as well. Listed in three categories each, these stars could be going home with multiple wins.

Other big-name nominees include Coldplay and Zayn (of One Direction fame), both nominated for ‘Best UK and Ireland Act,’ Lady Gaga and Sia for ‘Best Female’ and Lukas Graham and The Chainsmokers for ‘Best New.’

Mike Posner’s “I Took A Pill in Ibiza (Seeb Remix)” is up for ‘Best Song,’ as is Rihanna and Drake’s hit single “Work.”

But one of the biggest events of the night will be Green Day’s reception of the Global Icon Award. Past recipients of the prestigious award include Eminem, Queen, Bon Jovi, and Ozzy Osbourne.

“Green Day is without question, one of the worlds' most influential rock bands,” Bruce Gillmer, Executive VP of Talent and Music Programming and Events at Viacom International Media Networks, said in a statement from the EMAs. “For over 2 decades, they've introduced new generations of fans from around the globe to their impassioned lyrics and raw musical power.”

In addition to receiving the Global Icon Award and being up for nomination in the ‘Best Live’ and ‘Best Rock’ categories, the punk rock band will perform at the EMAs.

As with any MTV award show, the 2016 EMAs will be one awesome, blow-out party for music lovers. Catch all the action live streaming and on various social media platforms including Facebook, Snapchat, and Twitter.

How to Live Stream the 2016 MTV Europe Music Awards:

The full show will be aired on MTV starting 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 6th.

Music fans can tune in to live stream the show on MTVEMA.com via the EMA livestream and can also follow MTVEMA “social hosts” on Instagram (Hugo Gloss) and Snapchat (Jack & Jack). Additional EMA content will also be updated live via the EMAs’ Snapchat Live Story.

For those live streaming, the fun will begin with a live red carpet pre-show at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by the awards show at 3:00 p.m. ET.

MTV video jockey (VJ) Becca Dudley will host the official backstage show, streaming live on MTVEMA.com and Facebook Live. Tune in for exclusive interviews with some of the night’s biggest stars.

You can also find a full list of nominees for each category and find more information about the performers on the official MTV Europe Music Awards website.