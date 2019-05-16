The Alabamification of America, From Jim Crow to Jane Doe

Alabama followed Georgia’s lead this week in passing an incredibly regressive anti-abortion bill that is clearly part of a strategy for overturning Roe v. Wade. Alabama now makes no exceptions for rape or incest for abortions. Doctors who perform abortions could get 99 years in prison, and women who attempt an abortion would get charged with a Class C felony, potentially removing their voting rights.

The GOP is gunning for Roe, but their Southern-led strategy is actually taking aim at our entire U.S. Constitution. Since the end of Reconstruction in 1877, the former Confederate states have played a prolonged game of cat and mouse in which the states openly defy the Constitution and see if the federal government has the cojones to call their bluff. Historically, these Southern provocations are motivated by race, but they clearly extend to other progressive issues, including women’s rights.

Back in the 1800s, it worked like this: Southern Democrats either reclaimed control of their state legislatures from Republicans during Reconstruction, or they waited until Reconstruction ended to take control. During Reconstruction, Southern Dems collaborated with the Ku Klux Klan and other racist white terrorist militias to forcefully remove Republican politicians from office and intimidate black Americans from voting. After reclaiming control of “their” states, Southern Democrats passed legislation for the explicit purpose of depriving African Americans of their freedoms, but they tried to be subtle about it to avoid setting off too many alarm bells in Washington.