The Anti-Shakedown Law That Could Finally Bring Down Trump

Matthew Whitaker—remember him? Whitaker is a minor footnote in the sordid history of the Trump administration, an unqualified toady who served as acting attorney general for three months before a heavyweight hack—Bill Barr—took over. But on Tuesday, Whitaker went on Fox News with the essence of Trump’s lame new defense: “Abuse of power is not a crime.”

Trump brown-nosers have already exhausted other, more plausible excuses for the president’s conduct. Ambassador William Taylor’s smoking howitzer testimony obliterated the “no quid pro quo” defense the president and his defenders have been peddling since the Ukraine scandal broke. Taylor’s careful timeline established beyond the shadow of a doubt that Trump abused his power as president. Instead of contesting that conclusion, the White House is now moving to a defense arguing that Trump’s behavior might have been “inappropriate” or even wrong, but what he did wasn't illegal and therefore does not rise to the level of impeachment.

This will change the nature of the trial of Donald John Trump in the U.S. Senate, Chief Justice John Roberts presiding. Instead of arguing the facts, the president’s lawyers and Senate defenders will more likely take a page from the Democrats in William Jefferson Clinton’s 1999 impeachment trial and argue that the president’s mistakes in judgment don’t merit removal from office. They will ignore the obvious distinction between Clinton lying about sex and Trump personifying corruption and will almost certainly create a constitutional crisis by adding an Article 2 claim that the inherent powers of the president allow him to, essentially, do whatever the hell he wants with the executive branch.