The App ISIS Created for Kids

Want to teach your kids ISIS’ favorite words? Horrifyingly, there’s an app for that.

ISIS this week released an app to teach children Arabic, with an emphasis on words like “bullet,” “rocket,” “gun,” and “ammunition.”

The colorful app, called “Huroof”—or “alphabet”—also includes games and an Arabic alphabet song full of jihadist language.

ISIS has released apps in the past, but this is the first one they’ve specifically marketed to children. It is likely part of the organization's effort to indoctrinate children early on in their lives.