The Artist Who Takes the Museum to the Street

Julien de Casabianca has been invited by many museums to play with their collections and showcase his photographs on the street walls around the world.

In 2014, he launched The Outings Project, which intended to inject the streets with art and blurring the lines between Fine Art and Street Art. Casabianca collaborated with museums to bring their artwork from museum walls to concrete. His work has always been related to street, and these works can be mostly found in Europe. However, The Outings Project has also spread around the world which include Islamabad, Pakistan, and Kingston, Tasmania.

Casabianca urges participants to go out and find the forgotten corners and cracks of their cities, and to use those areas as a canvases. He refrains from including these arts in public establishments because he claims walls that are filthy and decayed are the perfect pedestal to showcase his works.

