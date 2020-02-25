‘The Bachelor’-verse Alum Chad Johnson Arrested for Domestic Violence

Former The Bachelorette contestant Chad Johnson, who later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, has been arrested for domestic violence after a fight with his girlfriend.

TMZ reports that Johnson’s girlfriend, Annalise Mishler, called the LAPD on Monday evening after an argument; Mishler also claimed Johnson punched a wall and got physical with her following a separate fight on Sunday. Popular reality television blogger Reality Steve captured videos Mishler posted to her Instagram story Sunday. In the videos, Mishler points out a hole in the wall, which she says Johnson punched through, and a man can be heard screaming at her from outside and trying to re-enter the apartment, at one point yelling, “I hope you fucking die.”

According to TMZ, Mishler had visible red marks on her face when police arrived. Johnson, the outlet says, was arrested on charges of felony domestic violence as well as robbery, because he snatched Mishler’s phone away as she called police.

This incident, Mishler said in her now-deleted videos, was not the first time Johnson’s behavior crossed a line: “He's done a lot of things while drunk.”

Speaking with TooFab Monday mere hours before his arrest, Johnson said that he relapsed after two months of not drinking and subsequently blacked out. “I screwed up 1000 percent,” he said. “You can't take that kind of stuff back. ... I’m super sorry to any girl that has seen my girlfriend’s story; to any girl that has watched that and felt that emotion that triggers all these bad emotions to people, of the bad things that they've had happen. I am sorry. I never meant to make anybody think all of these things. I'm just sorry for my actions.”

Johnson first appeared on The Bachelorette during JoJo Fletcher’s season in 2016. He became known as a bully within the house and his occasionally violent outbursts drew alarm from some fans who thought producers should have sent him home for everyone’s safety. Instead, they booked him a ticket to Bachelor in Paradise Season 3, where the streak continued, culminating in a humiliating incident where it appeared he had passed out on the beach and defecated on himself. (Johnson claimed producers only made it seem that way.) If nothing else, these recent incidents seem like proof that viewers were right at the time to be concerned.

Speaking with TooFab, Johnson said he was still angry with how producers on the show treated him. “They put me on a show four years ago, blow me up out of nowhere, and then fuckin’ throw me in the trash can?” he said. “Some of the people come into this career and suck the dicks of them, basically. I mean, look at Tyler Cameron! They got a show about him fucking like building dog houses? What the fuck does that even mean? Doesn't make any sense.”

“People have made so much money off of me,” he said. “How much money have I made off of me? Nothing.”