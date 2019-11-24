BLACK FRIDAY 2019

The Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon Devices Like Kindle, Echo, Fire, Ring, and More

We’ve rounded up all the deals on every Amazon device you could possibly want to have.

As the Black Friday deals continue to trickle in, it’s getting a bit crowded. Thankfully, at least on Amazon, there’s a little bit of categorization going on. Amazon recently launched a plethora of new devices, so we thought we’d round up all of the best Black Friday deals on Amazon devices to take advantage of way before you stuff yourself with turkey.

Kindle:

Save $30 on Kindle + $5 eBook credit

Buy on Amazon$60

Save $45 on 8GB Kindle Paperwhite + $5 eBook credit

Buy on Amazon$85

Save $50 on 32GB Kindle Paperwhite + $5 eBook credit

Buy on Amazon$110

Save $100 on Kindle Oasis + $5 eBook credit

Buy on Amazon$180

Save $65 or more on Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle

Buy on Amazon$150

Echo:

Save $15 on Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Buy on Amazon$35

Save $15 on the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Clock

Buy on Amazon$45

Save $10 on Echo Show 5

Buy on Amazon$80

Save $30 on Echo Show 8

Buy on Amazon$100

Save $10 on Echo Input

Buy on Amazon$25

Save $20 on Echo Sub

Buy on Amazon$110

Fire:

Save $30 on the Fire HD 8

Buy on Amazon$50

Save $20 on the Fire 7

Buy on Amazon$50

Save $50 on the All-new Fire HD 10

Buy on Amazon$100

Save $25 on Fire TV Stick 4K

Buy on Amazon$25

Save $20 on Fire TV Stick

Buy on Amazon$20

Ring:

Ring Video Doorbell 2 and an Echo Show 5

Buy on Amazon$139

