Cold Brew Coffee is the Best Kind of Coffee and Here’s How to Brew the Best Cup

There are some people who can drink hot coffee year-round. I am not one of those people. If anything, I could drink cold brew well into winter time without much thought (though I would get some looks from strangers).

I’ve talked about what I love about cold brew and why it’s superior to any other method of brewing coffee. If you want to make it yourself at home, you have many options. We’ve rounded up some of the best-selling cold brew coffee makers on the market that deserve a place on your kitchen counter — and in your heart.

Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker, $19 on Amazon: I love this cold brew maker because it’s just so easy. You just dump your favorite ground coffee into the center compartment, fill the rest with water, and let it sit. The only thing you really need for a really good cold brew from this maker besides coffee and water is patience.

OXO BREW Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $50 on Amazon: What’s great about this cold brew maker is that you can evenly distribute the water thanks to the “Rainmaker” top that disperses water across the grounds. It brews up top and then a quick-release button empties the coffee into a ready-to-pour carafe.

Toddy Cold Brew System, $35 on Amazon: This maker from Toddy comes with its own reusable filter and the ability to buy a separate paper filter for quick and easy cleanup. Steep your coffee in the top and then pull out the rubber and empty it into the carafe below. The carafe itself comes with an airtight lid so you can easily store your cold brew without worrying about any flavor changes.

Country Line Kitchen Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $27 on Amazon: While this may look a little kitschy, the mason jar brewer is all business. The interior filter is made from a super strong stainless steel and the lid features a flip-top lid to keep the caffeine flowing freely (this sounds like a dream I had last night). And look, the mason jar-style container is just darn cute.

Bodum Bean Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $22 on Amazon: I always forget how much I enjoy French press coffee and this maker from Bodum pairs its classic French press style with multi-hour-long steeps. Just put your grounds in, fill with cold water, and let steep. After it’s done, press down like you would any other French press-style brew.

