The Best Cyber Monday Deals from Target

Target’s Cyber Monday deals are abundant, so we thought we’d sort through them a bit and give you the pick of the litter. Everything for your home or your wardrobe is on sale, with up to 50% off hundreds of items. Cross someone off of your gift list or pick something up for yourself.

Save up to 50% on furniture

Up to 50% Off Toys

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $237 (21% off)

Instant Pot Duo 6qt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker, $50 (50% off)

Save up to 40% on vacuums & floor care

Apparel and Beauty

Up to 30% off + extra 15% on women’s clothing, shoes & accessories

Up to 30% off + extra 15% on men’s clothing, shoes & accessories

25% off Beauty & Personal Care

Tech

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $130 (57% off)

Fitbit Charge 3 SE Fitness Tracker, $120 (29% off)

Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case, $145 (9% off)

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular, 44mm Aluminum Case, $450 (15% off)

Amazon Fire TV Stick with all-new Alexa Voice Remote (2nd Generation), $35 (50% off)

