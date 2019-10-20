5 Straws You Can Reuse Over and Over Again Without Hurting the Environment

The United States goes through some 500 million plastic straws a day, and that plastic severely impacts the environment, as they make up about 7% of the total plastic waste humans produce. It’s no surprise, then, that major rivers all around the world carry some 1.15-2.41 million tons of plastic into our seas each year. But you can make an effort to reverse this harrowing trend by moving toward eco-conscious, reusable straws as alternatives. Here are five environmentally friendly options.

The FinalStraw 2.0, $25 on Amazon: FinalStraw raised $1.8 million on Kickstarter as the world’s first collapsible straw. It’s made of stainless steel, but it folds up to tuck away into a small keychain case you can put with your house or car keys. It’s easy to tote with you, and it’s easy to clean with the accompanying brush. Plus, it comes in a fun rainbow color.

LifeStraw, $20 on Amazon: LifeStraw’s original, award-winning personal straw was engineered for outdoor sports and emergency survival situations. It’s unlike the other straws on this list in that it’s not intended for use at a restaurant (though we don’t see why you can’t use it anywhere); rather it’s designed so you can safely drink from rivers during multi-day treks or perhaps from buckets of tap water while traveling in developing areas. It removes bacteria, parasites, and microplastics, preventing the majority of waterborne diseases. And it weighs just two ounces but filters 1,000 gallons of drinking water, which is enough for one adventure aficionado over five years.

Buhluh Bamboo Straws (8-Pack), $15 at Anthropologie: Buhluh's eco-friendly straws are a simple alternative. They’re made from sustainably grown, organic bamboo, and they were carefully designed without any inks, dyes, or BPA plastics.

Simply Straws Classic Single Sleeve Set, $21 on Amazon: Simply Straws’ glass straws come in an array of fun colors, and this set comes with a sleeve for carrying. Each straw is dishwasher- and microwave-safe. And you can rest assured that they're BPA-free, non-porous, and hypo-allergenic.

Klean Kanteen Colorful 5-Piece Straw Set, $10 on Amazon: Klean Kanteen’s colorful straws are made from high-quality 18/8 stainless steel, and they’re topped with safe, food-grade, removable silicone flex tips that make them comfortable to sip from. This set comes with a brush made of natural palm fiber bristles to easily clean your straws, as well.

