The Best Gift Cards Your Friends and Family Will Actually Appreciate Getting

Gift cards always get a bad rap. They can tend to feel like a cop-out, but we’re here to prove that wrong. The perfect gift card, one that feeds into the person’s habits or aspirations, can make a meaningful gift — whether that’s for their favorite store (or a store they’ve always wanted to shop in) or for something practical to help them save throughout the year. They’re especially useful for picky friends and family and serial returners. We’ve rounded up the best gift cards to get someone this year.

Parachute Digital Gift Card If we’re being honest, buying someone sheets or towels as a gift can be a bit of a gamble. But getting them a gift card to Parachute allows them to customize their household linen upgrades based on what style they enjoy. Buy on Parachute $ 50

Starbucks Gift Card My cousin gets me a Starbucks gift card every year. I don’t normally get myself Starbucks, but I do after Christmas and I splurge. It’s worth it! Help save someone a couple of bucks a week on their coffee consumption. Buy on Amazon $ 25

Allbirds Gift Card What I appreciate about Allbirds Gift Cards is that it’s a set price of $95 (the price of any of the original Allbirds styles). That means you’re basically giving someone their choice of almost any shoe that Allbirds makes and they don’t have to deal with an awkward amount of leftover money. Buy on Allbirds $ 95

Everlane Gift Card Everlane has so many great gift ideas, it’s hard to pick just one. So instead, give them the choice of what to get. And even if you’re on a budget, there’s something for basically any price point at Everlane, so you can still feel like you’re getting them something meaningful. Buy on Everlane $ 25

AirBnB Gift Card If someone on your list is in desperate need of a vacation, help them save money by gifting them an AirBnB gift card. You can get various price points, so it can fit into a weekend getaway or a weeklong reset. Buy on Amazon $ 50

Amazon Gift Card The classic Amazon gift card is one that really never goes out of style. I’ve gotten one every year and use it to buy things like phone cords or laptop cases, things I don’t think about asking for as gifts but that I end up buying during the year anyway. Buy on Amazon $ 25

Food delivery is a splurge for most, so why not let them splurge? Even a $50 Grubhub is easily a full dinner for two and some of lunch the next day in most metropolitan cities.