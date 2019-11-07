Amazon Gifts Under $50 to Make Anyone Happy (Your Wallet Included)

Whether you’re shopping for a capped holiday gift exchange or you’re just not looking to break the bank this holiday season, you’re spoiled for choice on Amazon. These thoughtful presents are all under $50, so they’ll make your wallet just as happy as the person on the receiving end.

JLab's Bluetooth Earbuds: The JBuds Air wireless signature Bluetooth earbuds are the perfect gift for anyone who appreciates their music or podcasts. With the Class 1 Bluetooth 5.0 connection, they can listen for three to four hours, with 10 extra hours of charge in the case. They can control the sound with personal preferences via the JLab Signature, Balanced, and Bass Boost modes without an app. And the built-in microphone activates Siri, Google Assistant, and other voice assistants to take calls on the go, as well.

Audible 3-Month Membership: Give the gift of audio books this season. Your recipient can choose whatever books they want via Audible, which boasts a digital library of audiobooks, radio and television programs, and audio versions of magazines and newspapers.

Snailax Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager, $36: This deep shiatsu neck and shoulder massager features eight rotating nodes to relax tense muscles and to ease pain. The U-shaped ergonomic design sits comfortably on the shoulders, and the optional heat function makes for added relaxation.

Himalayan Salt Lamp: Gift a hand-carved Himalayan salt lamp to help your loved one or colleague relax. The lamp is made from Himalayan salt found only in Pakistan, and it boasts therapeutic health and air purifying properties.

Majestic Pure Dead Sea Mud Mask: The Dead Sea mud mask improves the appearance and health of skin, leaving it more tone, even in texture, and clearer. Plus, it feels good and makes for a relaxing, masking night in.

The Body Shop Coconut Body Butter: The Body Shop’s coconut body butter is extra hydrating thanks to 48-hour moisturizing properties. The skin easily absorbs this butter, enriched with Community Trade cold-pressed virgin coconut oil from Samoa.

Electric Head Massager: Give the gift of relaxation with this electric head massager that promotes healthier sleep by slowing down tension, anxiety, and other emotions, relieving headaches and migraines, increasing endorphin secretion, blocking the transmission of pain nerves, and improving overall wellbeing. It helps to fight insomnia and depression, so it’s a gift that goes a long way.

Fred SLOW Brew Sloth Tea Infuser: Is there a more adorable tea infuser out there? Arguably not. Your gift recipient simply has to fill up the sloth with their favorite loose leaf tea and let it slow brew. Perched on the rip of the tea cup, the sloth is made from food-safe, BPA-free silicone. And it's non-toxic and tasteless so it won't affect the flavor of the tea.

