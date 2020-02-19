The Best Indoor and Outdoor Thermometers for Every Situation

When I need to ask for the temperature outside, I ask my Alexa. But obviously, that’s not always possible and hasn’t always been the case. My parents have had the same L.L.Bean thermometer for probably close to 15 years and I habitually check it when I visit instead of asking the Echo that sits right next to it. Thermometers are incredibly handy for a variety of situations, from figuring out what to wear to making sure your food is done. We’ve rounded up the best thermometers for any situation.

BEST INDOOR THERMOMETER:

ThermoPro TP50 Digital Hygrometer Indoor Thermometer This is like the Swiss Army Knife of indoor thermometers. It not only shows the temperature but also the humidity level and high and low records. It refreshes every 10 seconds to give you an accurate reading as quickly as possible. Buy on Amazon $ 11

BEST INSTANT READ THERMOMETER:

Etekcity Lasergrip Digital Laser Infrared Thermometer Point this no-touch thermometer at everything from a hot skillet on the stove to a charcoal grill to give an instant temperature gauge. While this can’t be used for testing the doneness of food, it can help if you’re cooking outdoors and need to see if a pan is hot before using it. Buy on Amazon $ 16

BEST OUTDOOR THERMOMETER:

ThermoPro TP63A Waterproof Indoor Outdoor Thermometer You can’t go wrong with a water-proof, cold-resistant thermometer. Place the sensor outside and get an accurate reading inside, no matter the weather. It has a 200-foot range and shows both the indoor and outdoor temperatures. Buy on Amazon $ 27

BEST KITCHEN THERMOMETER:

ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer Simple is sometimes better, and this thermometer is a true example of that. The stainless steel probe gives accurate internal temperature readings within 3-5 seconds. It’s perfect for checking meat doneness and water temperature. Buy on Amazon $ 13

BEST KITCHEN THERMOMETER:

Rubbermaid Refrigerator/ Freezer Thermometer This classic thermometer is perfect for making sure your fridge or freezer is at the correct temperature. It even has notations for when the temperature is at a food-safe level so you can use your produce and meats without worrying about bacteria growth. Buy on Amazon $ 7

