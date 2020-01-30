The Best Faucets on Amazon to Upgrade Your Kitchen With

Are kitchen faucets the most glamorous item to buy? No. But when you’re thinking of remodeling your kitchen and dream of it being HGTV-worthy, the kitchen faucet is a big freakin’ deal. Not being hyperbolic here, but it can make or break the style of your kitchen (I’m picturing those tacky brass fixtures that every home in the ‘90s had and shuddering). Small upgrades like installing a new kitchen faucet can give any room the feeling of a massive makeover. We’ve taken to Amazon to round up the best options to make your kitchen the best it can be, from sleek touch-sensitive options to faucets that could be in high-end commercial kitchens.

Delta Leland Single-Handle Touch Kitchen Sink Faucet The best feature of this Delta faucet is the touch sensitivity. Turn your water on and off with your wrist, forearm, or even back of the hand. It has magnetic docking for the sprayer so it snaps right back into place with no effort. There’s even an LED light that tells you the temperature of your water before turning it on. Buy on Amazon $ 250 Free Shipping | Free Returns

WEWE Single Handle High Arc Brushed Nickel Kitchen Faucet Simple and straight-forward, this brushed nickel design has an easy-to-use hose that swivels 360 degrees for optimal spraying. It even has a “pause” function that halts the water briefly without turning it off completely. It’s easy to install with the option for a single-hole or triple-hole base, depending on your counter. Buy on Amazon $ 80 Free Shipping | Free Returns

APPASO Pull Down Kitchen Faucet with Sprayer This classic faucet has been tested to last up to 10 years without fail (and comes with a five-year warranty). The pull-down hose allows you to have slack for maneuverability around things like pots and pants. It has three settings: stream, spray, and pause. Buy on Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Kraus Bolden Kitchen Faucet This commercial-kitchen-inspired faucet has a 20” retractable hose and two modes: a strong, splash-free stream and a powerful spray. When it’s not in use, clip it back to its resting place with the included handle. It’s available in multiple finishes including chrome and matte black. Buy on Amazon $ 136 Free Shipping | Free Returns

