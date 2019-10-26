Stay On Top of Your Best Recipes with the Best Kitchen Timers on Amazon

Kitchen timers are the unsung heroes of cooking gadgets. Yes, you can use your phone to time cooking, but there’s always a danger it could end up covered in food. I’ve cleaned cake batter from an iPhone several times and it’s not fun. Thankfully there are lots of great kitchen timers you can buy from Amazon that are stylish, simple and easy to clean. Some are unfussy mechanical dials; others would look at home in a professional kitchen. So, leave your phone outside the kitchen and give one of these a try.

OVEKI Digital Kitchen Timer $20: A fool-proof timer that works with a simple twist – turn the outside of this circular gadget clockwise to increase time and counter-clockwise to decrease time. Easy enough for children to use, this chic timer has a large digital display and three alarm levels – from silent to a jolting 90 decibels.

Antonki Digital Kitchen Timer 2 Pack $9: Inexpensive but effective, these smart timers don’t need an on/off switch – they automatically go into standby mode when not in use. Features include a large LCD screen and simple buttons to increase time. Batteries are included and you get two timers for under $9, what’s not to love?

LAOPAO Mechanical Kitchen Timer, $14: There is something hypnotic about the sound of a ticking clock and this mechanical, battery-free gadget is handy for timing cooking up to 55 minutes. The metal casing is corrosion resistant and is magnetic so you can easily stick it to your oven, microwave or refrigerator.

Samshow 3 Channels Timer, $16: Imagine you’re cooking three dishes with different timings. Instead of using three separate gadgets you can buy this neat digital timer which allows you to plan up to three countdowns in one go. The device features a memory function for frequently used timings and the clocks can count down from as long as 99 hours, 59 minutes and 59 seconds!

eTradewinds Stainless Steel Digital Kitchen Timer, $13: This timer isn’t as showy as some of its contemporaries, but this model can fit in the palm of your hand, has a large digital display and the stainless-steel design will suit most kitchens. It also comes with a lifetime guarantee so it may be the last timer you will ever need to buy.

ThermoPro TM02 Digital Kitchen Timer with Dual Countdown, $13: This nifty dual timer has a backlit display so timings can be easily spotted across a room. The adjustable volume settings go up to 105 decibels, making it ideal for the hard of hearing. The ThermoPro also functions as a kitchen clock and can be used with its tabletop stand or stuck on a nearby magnetic surface.