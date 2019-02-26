The Best-Looking Wireless Charging Stands — Beyond The Black Rectangles

The problem with most wireless chargers is that they always prioritize function over form. The futuristic nature of wireless charging is at the forefront of the design of chargers; it’s utility, utility, utility. We want our phones to look good, so why don’t we ask the same for our chargers?

The MUIFA Wireless Charging Stand ($19.99) may not be real wood, but it looks a hell of a lot better than those large black blocks that other companies are churning out. When searching for a wireless charging stand (I keep a beautiful flat charger from Courant next to my bed, but it’s not that functional on a desk at work). With its built-in dual copper coils, you can charge your phone vertically or horizontally and the small LED light that softly shines lets you know the charging status. Having a charging stand at my desk allows me to one-handedly hook my phone up to power and when I get a notification, I can simply look at it to unlock it.

A lot of the wireless charging discs on the market have gotten an update in design to fit certain aesthetics, but the stands have been largely neglected. The light wood design of the MUIFA Wireless Charging Stand helps it blend in with my desk, instead of being attached to a lumbering piece of technology. It’s a small, but worthy investment into the future of wireless charging.

Other Attractive Wireless Charging Stands:

Yootech Wireless Charger This charger has three different modes of charging, depending on your phone. You can also put your phone on it either vertically or horizontally, thanks to the two coils in the stand. Buy on Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns

RAIGEN Wireless Charging Stand Wrapped in linen, this is an incredibly attractive charger. The side LED light also shuts off after charging, so you don’t have an annoying indicator light shining while you sleep. Buy on Amazon $ 27 Free Shipping | Free Returns

CHOETECH Wireless Charger If you want options, this is the purchase for you. It comes with a stand and a pad, so you can charge two different things. Put one next to your bed and one on your desk. Buy on Amazon $ 23 Free Shipping | Free Returns

