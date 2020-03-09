Upgrade Your Bathroom With a Machine Washable Shower Curtain

When I moved into my first apartment, I didn’t get a shower curtain for an embarrassingly long time. What did I use instead? You don’t want to know. My friends let me know that most normal people already have shower curtains. And so I reluctantly got a cheap one with a vinyl liner. What a mistake.

Take it from someone who has tried it both ways: a good shower curtain is the key to a good shower. Upgrading your shower curtain is for more than just looks, too. Sure, they are like the rugs of bathrooms, and can really tie the room together, but having a nice shower curtain that’s also washable will make you a cleaner person, too.

TO LINE OR NOT TO LINE

That is the question. Vinyl, what the cheap shower liners are made of, isn’t necessarily toxic, like you might’ve suspected, but its not great for you, and it’s definitely toxic if you’re a germaphobe. If you’re using a shower curtain made from a nice natural fabric, upgrade your liner to one made out of PEVA, which is antimicrobial, or Polyester. It won’t smell like chlorine (since there’ll be no chlorine in it), and it should do a better job at keeping germs at bay. Or, you can get a polyester shower curtain, and skip the liner altogether. The choice is yours.

MACHINE WASHABLE

But no matter what, make sure it’s up for a good spin cycle. We take for granted how clean the shower curtain is. It’s actually the dirtiest part of the bathroom, because reportedly 81% of men and 73% of women pee in the shower (c’mon ya’ll). Even if you’re not doing this, flecks of sweat or hair can build up on natural fabrics and produce mold. Since some natural fabric shower curtains require dry cleaning, I’d recommend a shower curtain you can clean easily, like one that is made of polyester or cotton.

OUR PICKS FOR THE BEST SHOWER CURTAINS

Zone Grid Tile Shower Curtain I love these gridded, polyester, liner-free, Danish-designed shower curtains. They come in seven different hues, and are easy to throw in the wash whenever. Simple, elegant, and easy to clean, it’s really all you need to make your bathroom shine. Buy on Food52 $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Brooklinen Shower Curtain Set This cotton shower curtain comes with a PEVA liner that’s mold resistant, recyclable, and biodegradable. If you’re a lover of liners, this is a great option. Just be sure to replace it every once in a while. Buy on Brooklinen $ 68 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Parachute Speckled Shower Curtain If you’re looking to upgrade from standard cotton or polyester, look no further than Turkish Cotton. This curtain from Parachute is wonderfully drapey, and remains easy to clean. Buy on Parachute $ 89 Free Shipping | Free Returns

