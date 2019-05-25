The 10 Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales, According to Experts

Memorial Day Weekend is famous for the many mattress sales it surfaces — and this year is no exception. To help you sift through all of your options, we teamed up with the expert reviewers over at Mattress Advisor to help us break down each of the best mattress deals around right now. Using a 6-point testing procedure and 8-point evaluation* in their Mattress Lab for every single mattress, they gave us some tips on what Scouted readers should know and keep in mind as they’re shopping this Memorial Day weekend for the greatest savings and highest quality mattress. Below we put together each of the sales with how much you’ll be saving, the codes you need to use for discounts, and insights into the mattresses themselves.

Save up to $200 on mattresses at Helix: Use code MDW100 to get $100 off and two free Dream Pillows with any mattress purchase. Use code MDW150 to get $150 off any order of $1,250 and up (and get the free pillows). Use code MDW200 to get $200 off any order of $1,750 and up (and yes, free pillows). Here’s why the Mattress Advisor reviewers scored the Helix Midnight mattress 8.9 out of 10: “Helix is the perfect solution for couples. If you’re sharing your bed with a sleeping partner, you have the option to choose a dual comfort mattress (which personalizes each side of the bed based on test results). Are you a hot sleeper? If so, you can upgrade the outer cover of your Helix mattress to the Ultra-Cool knit cover to keep you from waking up in those midnight sweats.”

Get up to 25% off sitewide at Brooklyn Bedding: Use code MEMORIAL25. MA reviewers scored the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Mattress 8.9: “Brooklyn Bedding mattresses are the real deal — they're made with quality materials and built to last. The Aurora is available in three firmness levels to provide a personalized level of comfort and support. This mattress is one of the coolest (temperature wise) mattresses we have ever had in the Mattress Lab. Even weeks after unboxing, it was still cool to the touch. Even though Brooklyn Bedding has retail locations, they still own the manufacturing process from start to finish and sell their mattresses directly to customers.”

Get $125 off mattresses and two free pillows at Nectar: “The Nectar is a solid memory foam mattress at an unbeatable price — it's consistently our top recommendation for a best value mattress.” MA reviewers scored Nectar 8.7: “The Nectar mattress has a pretty happy (and well-rested) fan base — they have overwhelmingly positive reviews and fewer than 3% of customers end up returning their Nectar mattress. Nectar’s proprietary cover is specifically designed to keep out dust mites.Nectar is so confident that they make the best mattress for the price that they offer a lifetime warranty and trial period that lasts an entire year.”

Save up to $700 on select mattresses and get a $300 gift with any purchase at TEMPUR-Pedic: “We love the TEMPUR-breeze model — it's a great option for people who sleep hot but still want the contouring support of memory foam.” MA reviewers scored the TEMPUR-breeze 8.2: “The TEMPUR-Flex Supreme Breeze is a slightly plush hybrid mattress made with four layers of foam and coils. It’s designed to offer a cool and breathable sleep surface for people who tend to sleep hot.”

Save up to $200 on mattresses at Nest Bedding: Use code SUMMERNEST to get $200 off the Alexander Signature Hybrid, the Alexander Signature, and the Hybrid Latex. MA reviewers scored Alexander Signature Hybrid 8.5: “[it’s] made of four premium layers, including foam and pocket coils — which offer great cooling properties, comfort, and edge support.” They add that “another factor to consider is that Nest Bedding offers six different types of mattresses, so if the Alexander Signature Hybrid doesn’t end up working for you, they’ll help you easily exchange it for one of their other mattresses.”

Save up to $100 on mattress and get free sheets at Purple: The MA reviewers told us they have never seen this widespread a sale run at Purple, making it a “rare offer.” MA reviewers scored the Purple Mattress 8.5: “Purple's mattresses are great at cradling pressure points, which is a plus for side sleepers or people who suffer from back and joint pain.” What’s more, they really like that the bed’s “great for pressure relief, motion isolation and natural airflow that keeps you cool.”

Scouted readers get $75 off their order at Saatva: “Saatva mattresses are the definition of affordable American luxury. Their beds are handmade with quality, eco-friendly materials.” MA reviewers scored the Saatva Mattress 8.7: “Saatva is one of those mattresses that has all the bells and whistles: It’s customizable, made with quality materials, and it’s eco-friendly (although not 100% green). This mattress is known for having great edge and lumbar support. When you buy a Saatva mattress, you can customize the height, firmness, and size of your mattress, as well as the height of your foundation.”

Get 15% off mattresses and two free pillows at Leesa: The Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress is “great for side sleepers because of its pressure-relieving properties” and is “a luxury mattress made with pocket springs and memory foam. It provides the same great pressure relief as the Leesa with some additional bounce.” MA reviewers scored the Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress 9.4: “The Leesa Hybrid mattress is known for its responsive surface and pressure relieving abilities making it a great option for combination sleepers or sleepers with back pain given its pressure relieving abilities. Since the Leesa Hybrid mattress is topped with a layer of foam, you’ll get better motion isolation than a traditional innerspring mattress alone.”

Save 20% sitewide and get two free pillows at Bear Mattress: Use code MD20. MA reviewers scored the Bear Mattress 8.6: “The Bear Hybrid mattress is a good choice for people who want comfort and support in their mattress. Bear is a great mattress for athletes or people with active lifestyles because of its pressure relieving properties, cooling properties, and muscle recovery technology.”

Get 15% off mattresses and 30% off bedding at Allswell: Use code SUMMER. MA reviewers scored the Luxe Hybrid Mattress 8.6: “Allswell’s Luxe Hybrid mattress is a medium-firm hybrid mattress made with three layers of memory foam and hundreds of individually wrapped coils. With Allswell, you can complete your entire bedding look with curated bedding accessories inspired by well-known interior designers. The products needed to recreate each style will be added to your cart with the click of a button.”

