The Best New Launches from Baggu, Dims, Public Rec, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Dims Word Table Light Dims partnered up with Gantri to create a lamp fit for the gods (or at least look like one). Inspired by classic Greek columns, the Word lamp gives your home a warm glow through textural ridges. The whole thing is made from sustainably-made corn PLA and it even has a dimmer to give you full control of your lighting preferences. Buy on Dims $ 175

Baggu Puffy Laptop Sleeve Baggu is always looking to innovate the way we hold things. The newest launch, a line of puffy laptop sleeves, is part of that mission. It fits a 13” laptop and comes in three solid colors and two patterns. The quilting and padding keep your laptop safe and ready for a commute. Buy on BAGGU $ 28

Porter Seal Tight Bowl Porter bowls are probably the best way to take leftovers to work. The newest iteration, the Seal Tight Bowl, is all about making sure your soups and snacks don’t ever leak. Made from borosilicate glass and wrapped in silicone, it’s dishwasher and microwave safe. It also comes in five different neutral colors. Buy on W&P $ 30

Public Rec Workday Pant The new colors of the Workday pant can easily fit into your wardrobe. These pants have a straight fit with a roomier silhouette than a classic skinny pant for easy all-day wear. It’s made from unique polyester and spandex material that’s both stretchy and breathable. The hidden back zipper pocket is perfect for holding onto valuables, too. Buy on Public Rec $ 108

The Sill Holiday Collection Norfolk Island Pine Tree Plants are a great holiday gift because they’re both festive and functional. The Norfolk Island Pine Tree allows you to have a pine tree in your home all year ‘round. It’s not actually a true pine, but don’t tell it that. Buy on The Sill $ 35

