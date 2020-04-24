The Best New Launches from Dyson, Made In, Bearby, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Rothy’s New Sandals The sustainable shoe brand, known mostly for their flats, have launched a brand new silhouette: sandals. Choose from a knot style or a triple band, each made from plant-based materials and vegan leather. There are basic colors like black or red, but also stripes and basket stitch patterns. These are the kind of sandals you won’t want to take off. Buy on Rothy's $ 115

Brooklinen Shower Curtain We all need some lightness in our life right now, so why not do that in the form of a new shower curtain? This 100% cotton curtain has an adorable grid and lemon and includes a waterproof, recyclable, and biodegradable PEVA liner that helps inhibit mold and mildew. Buy on Brooklinen $ 61

Made In Santoku Knife Having the best knives in your kitchen can drastically improve your cooking experience. This hand-scalloped knife reduces friction and stickage, so you can chop freely. It’s made from fully-forged stainless steel and will last and last while you perfect your recipes. Buy on Made In Cookware $ 99

Bearaby Ocean Napper The Bearaby Napper is an aesthetically pleasing, relaxing weighted blanket made with specially weighted yarn. Now, they’ve launched a brand new Tree Napper in a limited edition color for Earth Day. It’s a beautiful ombre blue that mimics the ocean waves. Buy on Bearaby $ 259

Dyson Corrale Straightener When it comes to elevated electronic tools, Dyson gets it. From vacuums to hair dryers, they have figured out a way to be miles ahead of other brands. The Corrale Straightener features flexible plates to help you keep from using excessive heat and to protect your hair. Buy on Dyson $ 500

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find activewear deals from Nike, adidas, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.