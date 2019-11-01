The Best New Launches from Everlane,Sagely Naturals, Courant, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Courant CARRY Wireless Power Bank: Having a phone charger with you at all times is one of the best conveniences of the 21st century. But even with the advancements in technology, like wireless charging, the style has never really caught up. They’re all just black bricks—but Courant is trying to change that. Their newest wireless portable battery called CARRY has curved edges and is wrapped in pebble-grain Italian leather. It outputs up to 8000 mAh, which gives you up to two full charges.

Sagely Naturals CBD Skincare Line: Sagely Naturals makes some of the best CBD around and now, with this new line of skincare, it’s even better. The new line consists of a brightening CBD eye cream, a brightening CBD face cream, and a brightening CBD night cream. Use them together or work them in separately into your already existing skincare routine.

The Inside Tabletop Collection: The Inside makes some of the coolest patterned furniture around. You can customize your new sofa or accent chair with dozens and dozens of unique fabrics. And now, you can take that customization to the tablescape. The Tabletop Collection features napkins, table runners, table cloths, and placemats to help tie your whole table together. Choose your item and then choose your style, from bold geometric to soft pastels.

Everlane The Italian ReWool Overcoat: There’s something so chic about a structured topcoat, especially when it’s wool. The ReWool Coat is Everlane’s newest outerwear expansion that takes premium recycled wool and weaves it into a coat you’ll want to wear all fall. It comes in three different fall-ready colors: Toffee, Dark Charcoal, and Camel.

quip Refillable Floss: There’s a lot to like about a quip toothbrush. It feels good in your hand. The stand keeps from clogging up room on your bathroom sink, and you get a new brush head without having to think about it thanks to their subscription service. The brand has now taken that edict and paired it with the worst part of taking care of your teeth: flossing. The new refillable floss turns your ugly, boring floss container into something sleek and easy to use. You can get floss refills mailed right to your door like you would a brush head every three months for $5. Maybe now you’ll actually tell the truth when your dentist asks if you’ve been flossing.

Parachute Unisex Cotton Sleepwear Collection: These 100% cotton pajamas are breathable and soft and just what you want to slip into when it’s dark outside and warm inside. Like all Parachute bedding, the collection is Oeko-Tex certified, so you’re getting high-quality and safe cotton to sleep in. The line features two styles: the Gauze Pajama Set and the Gauze Sleepshirt. All are in neutral, earthy tones to help you ease into sleep.

