The Best New Launches from Made In, Rothy’s, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Made In Beer Glasses There’s really no playing around when it comes to getting the best taste out of a beer you just spent $20 on. Made In’s new beer glass was “designed with a curved lip, which allows the beer’s foam to stack, enhancing the flavor. The angled, wide bowl captures the beer’s aromas and allows them to stay in the glass for a better, longer-lasting taste.” Shop at Made In Cookware $

Harper Wilde Lounge Sleep Shorts A matching set is always a step above your average underwear. That’s what Harper Wilde is going for, by launching the softer-than-soft Lounge Shorts to match their extremely comfortable Lounge Scoop Bra. It’s made from a nylon/elastane blend and is perfect for sleeping or hanging around the house. Shop at Harper Wilde $

Blueland Laundry Boosters + Dryer Balls What Blueland did for cleaning products is unmatched. Reusable glass bottles plus a formula that can be easily stored is just all you could ask for in 2021. The brand has now added another laundry secret to their catalogue, with laundry boosters to help lift stains even more and dryer balls to cut down on the not-so-great dryer sheets. Shop at Blueland $

Girlfriend Collective Men’s Collection Activewear has been a staple of our collective wardrobes for the last year and a half, but a lot of that was focused on sweats and leggings — for women. So, Girlfriend Collective decided to change that up and launched a slew of activewear for men, featuring shorts, tees, joggers, and more. Shop at Girlfriend Collective $

Rothy’s The Driver Shoes Comfort isn’t just for at home. Snag a pair of Rothy’s new driving loafers and make your next road trip a smooth one. These shoes take a fresh approach to the classic driving shoe, with the Rothy’s woven upper and a sturdy sole with raised rubber nubs for extra grip. Shop at Rothy's $

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.