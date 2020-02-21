The Best New Launches from PUMA, Brooklinen, Bombas, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

PUMA x First Mile: The athleticwear giant has partnered with First Mile, a “network that strengthens micro-economies in Haiti, Honduras, and Taiwan” by helping locals create jobs and reduce waste through plastic bottle collection. These bottles are then turned into fiber and woven or knit to create this brand new collection of sustainable, recycled items. The collection includes everything from sneakers to outerwear, for both men and women.

Bombas Spring Collection: The spring collection from Bombas is full of some brand new styles, including a Work Boot sock and a Merino Wool Performance Running sock. The latter is made to be naturally soft, breathable, and moisture-wicking while the former is all about keeping your feet comfortable and protected in a steel-toed work boot.

Brooklinen Utility Bedding: While Brooklinen may be known for their affordable, luxurious bed linens, they’re here to prove they can do anything. This new collection of “utility bedding” includes a down mattress topper, a down alternative mattress pad, and pillow protectors. If you’re investing in your bed, make sure you’re investing in keeping it in the best shape possible under the sheets.

Everlane Court Sneaker: The brand’s first foray into sneakers, the Tread, has come and gone but the newest member of the family has just arrived. The Court Sneaker is a sleek, simple silhouette with a pop of color at the arch and heel. They’re made from 100% full-grain leather with a sole made of a blend of natural and recycled rubber that’s “94.2% free of virgin plastic.” They come in both men’s and women’s sizes.

