The Best of the Beast, April 21-April 27

Female Journalist Gets Rape Threats Over Comic Book CriticismBy Tauriq MoosaAfter criticizing the new ‘Teen Titans’ cover, Janelle Asselin was name-called and threatened with rape. The worst part? No one is surprised.

Jihadists Now Control Secretive U.S. Base in LibyaBy Eli LakeA camp on the Libyan coastline meant to train terror-hunters has instead become a haven for terrorists and al Qaeda.

The Secret World of Drug Addict DoctorsBy Kent SepkowitzNews of doctor and nurse drug overdoses hit the press this week, highlighting an ongoing (and growing) problem.

Did the Virgin Mary Warn Rwanda's Holiest Town of the Genocide?

By Nina Strochlic

Ten years before the brutal genocide, a religious fervor gripped Kibeho as dozens claimed the Virgin Mary had appeared to them. One of the chosen recalls her disturbing prophecy.

Central Park’s Carriages Saved This HorseBy Michael DalyNew York City’s mayor says the carriage horse industry is inhumane, but what about the grim alternative for the animals? Meet Roger, the horse saved from slaughter by a carriage driver.

From ‘Clueless’ to CluelessBy Lizzie CrockerDiapers are ‘pseudoscience.’ Dairy leaves ‘toxic sludge’ in your uterus. And whatever you do, don’t use tampons! Plus six more claims from the actress’s new book of amazing promises.

Why Does the Art World Coddle James Franco?By Jessica DawsonThe art world loves the star attention the actor brings so much so that it accepts his ‘art’ without much scrutiny. In his new exhibit, though, Franco goes a step too far.

Our Photoshopping Disorder: The Truth in Advertising Bill Asks Congress to Regulate Deceptive ImagesBy Erin CunninghamThe media has been on a rampage against severely Photoshopped images, particularly of young women. Now a new bill calls on Congress to get involved. But is it really a political issue?

Google’s Kinda Evil After AllBy Joel KotkinThe $300 million payout from tech giants like Google and Apple to settle a lawsuit brought by employees makes it clear that Silicon Valley is out for profit, not to change the world.

The Real Winner of the Afghan War Is This Shady Government ContractorBy Jacob SiegelThe State Department paid out $4 billion to rebuild Afghanistan. Some $2.5 billion of that went to a single firm with a bad, bad past.

America, Presenting Your New Addiction: ‘The Archers’By Tim TeemanFor over 60 years, the world’s longest running radio serial has kept its dedicated British audience agog. Now, with fresh chaos brewing after a botched wedding, it’s the perfect time for Americans to get the habit.

How Pharma Holds Back in the War on CancerBy Jake Bernstein, ProPublicaBig Pharma’s focus on blockbuster cancer drugs squeezes out cheaper treatments. The result, one researcher says: ‘If we’re winning the war on cancer, we’re not winning that fast.’

Galleries:

The Best Bang for Your Buck Baseball Stadiums

Who Wore It Best: Kate Middleton or Kate Middleton?

Karl Lagerfeld, Adele Exarchopoulos, and More Celeb Selfies from Jonas Unger’s ‘Autoportraits’