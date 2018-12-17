The Bestselling Products, As Bought by Scouted Readers

What a 2018 it’s been. We’ve gone through an Olympics, Mid-term Elections, lots and lots of reporting on Trump and Russia. There’s a lot going on in the world, but people also bought a ton of things.

We rounded up the top-selling products that we wrote about and you bought. From hand-blown glasses to umbrellas to notebooks, it was an amazing year for the Scouted community. A lot of the top-selling products were books, but we decided to dedicate a whole other list to those.

One of the top-selling item that Scouted readers bought this year was this incredible CBD-infused bath soak. Whether it was to unwind post-Midterms or just as a holiday gift, you all appreciate the art of relaxation.

Our readers bought a ton of denim during Everlane's $50 jean sale. Both guys and girls picked up new jeans during the sale, so it’s safe to say you like denim—and discounts.

We told you all year that you deserve better than a shitty umbrella. You all picked up a bunch of the Newdora Windproof Travel Gold Umbrellas, and for good reason. Not only is it windproof, it has an auto open and close function.

Sleep masks were a Thing this year and this cheap one is perfect for travel. Tuck an Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask in your bag and actually get some good sleep while on the go, because we need to make sure you can sleep, even when everything’s the worst.

These Aged & Ore hand-blown glasses are both beautiful and functional. All the sets come with ice sphere molds, so you have the perfect addition to any bar cart. Gift these to a whiskey drinker or anyone that appreciates a well-made cocktail.

The Mamuye Tote from ABLE is my everyday tote, and a lot of you agree. This thing is deep and durable (though without pockets). The leather will wear in beautifully and fit into anyone’s lifestyle.

The Bearaby Napper is by far the best-looking weighted blanket on the market right now. The uniquely woven fiber is naturally weighted, which means you don’t have to worry about the glass/silicone beads moving around.

Moleskins have been around forever, but when we told you the best way to create a to-do list, you all made sure you had the equipment to make it happen. The Classic Soft Cover Notebook with gridded paper was your favorite.

If you want the feel of a real notebook, but need something a bit more...futuristic, Rocketbooks are your ticket. And Scouted readers loved these reusable notebooks that can easily transfer notes, doodles, and spreadsheets from paper to phone app or Google Doc.

Another topic (besides to-do lists and umbrellas) that Scouted readers took to heart was organization in travel. You all bought so many packing cubes, there shouldn’t be a single person reading this that’s forced to sit on their luggage just to get it zipped.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.