The Blonds End New York Fashion Week With Sex Capes and Brides Gone Bad

The Blonds

The final show of New York Fashion Week rightly went to the loud, flashy party monarchs, The Blonds—emphatically bringing the curtain down on a week of in-person shows, a return of street style mania, an unresolved answer to mask-wearing or not, and tonight a demand for proof of booster shots (which sent many down a panicky gmail rabbit-hole searching for “Walgreens”). On the runway it was sex, a bit more sex, showgirls, and vampires—with capes fitted and flowing, sheer, sheeny bodysuits, everything glitzed up to the max, and exposed flesh adorned with jewelry—with a finale featuring three raunched-up brides in billowing and contoured shrouds of red, black, and white. It was perfect, but there should have been a collective bouquet toss. Tim Teeman

Telfar

Telfar was more than a moment. The brand not only debuted a short film to usher in the collection, but had a live runway presentation to boot. The signature Telfar logo was on display from T-shirts to sweaters—and who could forget what put the brand on the map, the Telfar shopping tote. The brand spoke to its DNA of inclusivity through queer and BIPOC models, reminding us that Telfar’s world is for any and everybody. Kristopher Fraser

Colin LoCascio

Say goodbye to the days of fall/winter only being fit for neutral colors. Colin LoCascio gave us bold, bright, and daring colors in his latest collection. One of the biggest statement-makers was a fleece coat that was a mixed media pattern of yellow, green, and pink faux fleece with faux snakeskin. Colorful patterns looked like a youthful drawing brought to life. Imagination was the mother of invention when it came to LoCascio’s approach to color, and dare to dream he did. Kristopher Fraser

Naeem Khan

The age-old saying goes “Stick with what you know.” That’s the approach Naeem Khan took to his collection, with classic evening gowns, sequins cocktail dresses, and sequin jumpsuits. Although he didn’t venture too far outside of his comfort zone, he gave us everything he is best known for to no one’s disappointment. If you need a star embroidered cape gown or a sequin cap sleeve top with matching tailored pants, he’s got you covered. Kristopher Fraser

Collina Strada

The Hills and The City live on for Collina Strada, which produced a short film that aped both of them in place of a runway collection. In the skit, Tommy Dorfman is arriving for her first day at Collina Strada, but horrifies everyone by eating a pastrami sandwich (rather than relish raw vegetables). She also doesn’t know how to operate a steam iron. The clothes are Collina Strada at its clashing, ethereal zenith. There was a fun moment pastiching the famous Lauren-didn’t-go-to-Paris moment of The Hills—capped only by an appearance of the real Whitney Port. Tim Teeman