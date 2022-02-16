Julia Fox Hits the Runway for LaQuan Smith at New York Fashion Week

C’EST CHIC

Julia Fox was the star model at LaQuan Smith. A gothic look for the office was floated at Duncan, while at Badgley Mischka and Anna Sui glamour and nostalgia reigned supreme.

Kristopher Fraser

Tim Teeman

Senior Editor and Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

LaQuan Smith

LaQuan Smith was quite the spectacle to behold in the best way possible. Current It Girl of the moment, actress Julia Fox, opened the show in a very sensual take on the little black dress. It set the mood for a show that was equal parts sexy and glamorous with above-the-knee skirts, cropped jackets, and plunging necklines. The LaQuan Smith woman is not afraid to own herself and make a statement. She’s bold, beautiful, and all eyes will be on her. Kristopher Fraser

LaQuan Smith.

Getty Images

    Duncan

    What does the goth girl do when she has to become a New York office staffer? Duncan attempted to answer those questions. First, she’s going to have a strong penchant for wearing black still, but she’ll get a bit adventurous with red. Secondly, she’s going to want a clean silhouette, but she won’t be too minimalist. Details, like rouching, shoulder bows, and sequin embellishments kept this collection from being too understated. To elevate a garment, it’s often about those small details. Kristopher Fraser

    Duncan.

    Getty Images

    Badgley Mischka

    The consistently great thing about Badgley Mischka is the delight in dressing up that the label takes. The shows are shamelessly gorgeous fantasies of luxury made real–and so it was with a parade of chiffons, silks, and glitter and shimmer sprayed everywhere. Badgley Mischka are starring in their very own eternal season of The Gilded Age (with a bit of Julia Roberts/Pretty Woman opera red dress homage for good measure), and it’s much appreciated. Tim Teeman

    Badgley Mischka.

    Courtesy Badgley Mischka

    Anna Sui

    Hey there, Georgy Girl! At Anna Sui, a parade of colorful knits, flares, and fitted tops and skirts were vibrant, mostly mod, and beamed in mainly from a 1960’s pleasure zone, but with some later Biba thrown in too. A riot of patterns clashed tastefully, like dogtooth check alongside florals and psychedelic welly boots. Even the guys got their own tangy-hued sweaters, with belts at a hip-jutting angle. It may make you nostalgic (if you are old enough), and if you are not old enough, then enjoy—and wear—Anna Sui’s wittily tweaked history lesson. Tim Teeman

    Anna Sui.

    Richie Lee Davis for Anna Sui