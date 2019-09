When a fashion show starts by air dropping its designer in from a flying moon, you know things are only going to get more insane.

In keeping with this season’s most exhausting trend—runways just aren’t good enough, we need Instagram-able extravaganzas now, too—the New York-based pair slapped some sequins on a score of leggy models, Broadway performers, and oh yes, Paris Hilton and Billy Porter, and called it a spring collection.