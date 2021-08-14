‘The Bogeyman Exists’: The Agonizing Mystery of Joshua Walden’s Murder in Tennessee

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Hamilton County District Attorney's Office/Chattanooga Public Library

It’s been 20 years since his body was found covered in leaves and doused with acid. But for Josh’s sister, the nightmare is still fresh.

Allison Quinn

News Editor

It was just a few weeks shy of Christmas when a fourth grader at East Lake Elementary School went missing more than 20 years ago.

Joshua Walden had been preparing to take his bike out for a ride on Dec. 8, 2000, an unseasonably warm Friday in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

“They were all ready to go and ride their bikes, but my two other brothers didn’t want Josh following ‘em, and then Josh found out he had a flat tire,” his sister Crystal recalled in an interview with The Daily Beast.